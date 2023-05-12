AD
Rev Rock Report

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes celebrating 50th anniversary of ‘Burn’ on tour with Yngwie Malmsteen

todayMay 12, 2023

Warner Records/Rhino Entertainment

Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes ﻿has lined up a new set of U.S. dates. The rocker will perform the band’s classic tracks while out on the road with guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen.

The tour is billed as Hughes playing Deep Purple’s greatest hits as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band’s classic 1974 album, Burn, which reached number nine on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

The tour is set to kick off August 17 in Falls Church, Virginia, wrapping September 23 in Clearwater, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at glennhughes.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

