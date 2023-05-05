AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard drops ‘Drastic Symphonies’ version of “Hysteria,” Joe Elliott talks band’s survival

todayMay 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Records

Def Leppard’s new album, Drastic Symphonies, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, comes out May 19, and they’ve just given fans another taste of what to expect. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers dropped the official visualizer for the new take on the 1987 classic “Hysteria.”

Def Leppard is one of the few bands from the ’80s that is still making records and having hits today, with many rock bands of that period not surviving the ’90s grunge era of bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Joe Elliott insists he had “no issues with (Nirvana’s) Kurt Cobain trying to kill the ‘80s,” adding, “I don’t think he tried to kill Def Leppard; I think he tried to kill 99 copyists.”

“I think he’d have been fine with it if we’d have been the only ones out there,” he adds. “But it was saturated.”

Def Leppard survived by taking risks, like their latest album, and those risks brought the band to the place Elliott always wanted them to be – on top.

“We always had ambitions … saying, ‘We are gonna be the biggest band in the world,’” he explains. “I didn’t see the point, with all due respect, of being a band that once got to No. 42 on the Billboard charts. That wasn’t an ambition that resonated with me.”

He adds, “If that’s all we ever got, fair enough, but you don’t stand at the bottom of Mount Everest saying, ‘Oh, I just want to get a hundred yards up.’ You want to get to the summit.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alabama-venue-cancels-ted-nugent-concert-after-backlash-over-his-political-views
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Alabama venue cancels Ted Nugent concert after backlash over his political views

Scott Legato/Getty Images Last month Ted Nugent announced he was saying “adios” to the road with his Adios Mofo ’23 Tour. Well, it looks like folks in Alabama aren’t going to be able to see it.  Nugent recently added a show at Alabama’s Avondale Brewing Company on July 18, but AL.com reports there was so much online backlash that the venue has canceled the concert. Avondale Brewing’s Facebook page received about 1,000 complaints about Nugent, […]

todayMay 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%