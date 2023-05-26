AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Def Leppard gives fans behind-the-scenes look at London promo tour

todayMay 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ross Halfin

Def Leppard has been very busy the last week or so promoting not only their new album, Drastic Symphonies, but their book Definitely Def Leppard. And now the band is sharing a look at what they’ve been up to. 

In a new behind-the-scenes vlog for their YouTube channel, Def Leppard gives fans a peek at their promotional tour, including rehearsals for their recent BBC2 Piano Room performance with an orchestra.

“One of the best experiences of my life, absolutely brilliant,” guitarist Rick Savage says of the performance, where the band played three songs, including “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” “It’s so great to play live with an orchestra in a completely different environment, sitting down, being able to play as more of a musician than just a performer.”

Drummer Rick Allen adds, “I’ve never quite experienced playing those songs before in that way … just being in the same room with the orchestra, just, what a wonderful experience.” 

There’s also footage of Def Leppard at a London book signing for their book Definitely Def Leppard and at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where they did a Q&A with fans about the book.

And now that promotion is over, Def Leppard has something else to focus on. They are currently on their U.K./European Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. The tour hits Munich, Germany, on May 27. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brothers-survive-lightning-strike-that-kills-their-dad
insert_link

National News

Brothers survive lightning strike that kills their dad

(VALLEY MILLS, Texas) -- A Texas family is mourning the loss of a beloved father and the hospitalization of his young son following a lightning strike. Matthew Boggs was walking his sons Elijah, 11, and Grayson, 6, home after school on May 15, when lightning struck him and Grayson, according to Stephanie Burris, who is Boggs' first cousin. Burris told "Good Morning America" that the father and sons were walking […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

The military “hits close to home” for Jordan Davis

Nathan Congleton/NBC Jordan Davis has a great deal of gratitude for the men and women who serve our country. After all, he's witnessed the selfless sacrifices made by some of his family members. "You know, both my grandparents were in the service; my cousin was also a Marine, so the military hits close to home," shares Jordan. […]

todayMay 25, 2023

AD
0%