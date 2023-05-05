AD
Entertainment News

Did Amber Heard “quit” Hollywood?

todayMay 5, 2023

Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

The Daily Mail is reporting that former Aquaman star Amber Heard has “quit Hollywood and quietly relocated” to Spain with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Reportedly quoting a friend, the publication said of Heard, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” Further, the source stated, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.”

Buttressing the report, the Daily Mail notes Heard sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, in July, after a U.S. jury decided she had defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In December of last year, she dropped an appeal of the verdict and settled the highly publicized case.

Heard hasn’t worked on any major projects since last spring, and there have been rumors her role as Mera in the December sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been significantly edited down.

More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition calling for her to be cut completely — not that that is any final determination.

Meanwhile, Depp’s first film project following the defamation case, the French-language love story Jeanne du Barry, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on July 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

