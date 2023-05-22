AD
Rev Rock Report

Did ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Vol. 3’ prompt Springsteen to release a “Badlands” lyric video?

todayMay 22, 2023

Marvel Studios

Not long ago, Bruce Springsteen‘s YouTube channel posted an official lyric video for one of his classics, “Badlands.” As for what prompted a lyric video treatment for a song released in 1978, well, just look to your local movie theater.

“Badlands,” which first appeared on Darkness on the Edge of Town, just happens to play over the credits of the hit film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s not clear if the two things are connected, but in the comments, many fans indicate that’s why they’ve come to watch the lyric video.

“Found this song through Guardians of the Galaxy and I’m glad that I did,” one person wrote.

“Came here after seeing Guardians of the Galaxy and so glad to see this new lyric video released. Such a timeless song and hit the right notes for the film,” added another.

“Got such a huge smile when this started playing at the end of Guardians 3. Listening to one of my favorite songs by my favorite musician on the big screen was amazing,” read another comment.

“Badlands” didn’t get an official video when it was released, but there are numerous live videos of the song posted on Springsteen’s YouTube channel. It’s also part of the set list on Bruce’s current tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

