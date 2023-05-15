AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Do what you want. I got paid already”: Michael J. Fox on rumors of a ‘Back to the Future’ reboot

todayMay 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox doesn’t think his beloved Back to the Future films should be remade, but in a conversation with Variety, the actor joked, “I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

That said, Fox expresses, “I don’t think it needs to be.”

The Emmy-winning actor and Parkinson’s advocate explains the trilogy’s director, Robert Zemeckis, and co-writer Bob Gale are fiercely protective of the franchise. Fox added, “I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.”

Fox also addressed that at some point, he’s “sure somebody thought about” a fourth film in the BTTF franchise, but allows, “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after [1990’s] Part III had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

family-affair:-matty-healy-spotted-sitting-with-taylor-swift’s-dad-at-her-philadelphia-show
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Family affair: Matty Healy spotted sitting with Taylor Swift’s dad at her Philadelphia show

TAS Rights Management It seems as though more proof that those rumors about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are true emerges every day. The latest? The 1975 singer was spotted sitting in a VIP box with Taylor's father, Scott, during her show in Philadelphia over the weekend. Numerous fans posted video or photos capturing the two together on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.  All in all, fans have counted Matty attending six Taylor concerts in a row, but he's not always […]

todayMay 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%