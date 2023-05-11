AD
Buck Country Music News

Don’t expect Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to duet, she doesn’t want her “little short butt” kicked by Trisha Yearwood

todayMay 11, 2023

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are gearing up to co-host the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11. 

While Dolly is no greenhorn to the gig, it’s Garth’s first hosting role and it’s got him jittery.

“You know, he’s kind of nervous,” Dolly shares with the press in Texas. “He said, ‘I’ve never done this.’ I said, ‘Well, are we going to sing something together?’ He said, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to do good just to get through this.’ I said, ‘Oh, good Lord, you’re Tarzan!’ He just swings through the auditorium on a rope or something.”

“We’re not singing together,” Dolly clarifies further, before mentioning Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood. “I think Trisha is going to be on, too, on the show, so I figured that I’m not going to mess with that. I don’t want her kicking my little short butt!”

While Dolly and Garth won’t be duetting, she will be closing the ACMs with a performance of her rock single, “World On Fire.” The track is the first preview of her forthcoming debut rock album, Rockstar, arriving November 17.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

New coffee table book looks at Lynyrd Skynyrd’s early history through photos

Gems/Redferns August marks the 50th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), and now a new coffee table book is looking at the band’s early history through photos. Pronounced: A Photographic History of Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1973 to 1977 will be released by Rufus Publications this fall. Compiled by legendary photographer and longtime Skynyrd fan Ross Halfin, the book “is a true celebration of the band's classic period.” The book features more than 340 pages, with […]

