AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

DSL Dire Straits Legacy announces U.S. dates

todayMay 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Dire Straits fans are going to have a chance to enjoy their music live this fall.

DSL Dire Straits Legacy has announced a new tour that will kick off in September. DSL is made up of original Dire Straits band member Alan Clark; former Dire Straits musicians Danny CummingsMel CollinsPhil Palmer and Jack Sonni; and Italian musicians Marco CavigliaPrimiano Di Biase and Cristiano Micalizzi.

Clark shares, “We do this, we play the music of Dire Straits because we love it … and we made it!”

The tour is set to launch in Snoqualmie, Washington, on September 15, with dates confirmed through September 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at dslegacy.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bruce-springsteen-takes-a-tumble-during-amsterdam-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen takes a tumble during Amsterdam show

Xavi Torrent/Redferns Bruce Springsteen has more energy than most 73-year-olds, but even he shows his age now and again. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is currently touring Europe with The E Street Band and, in case you missed it, a now viral video on TikTok shows him taking a stumble onstage at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam over the weekend. The Boss was performing the Letters To You track “Ghosts” when he missed a […]

todayMay 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%