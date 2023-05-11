Dua Lipa launching Service95 Book Club in June

Courtesy Dua Lipa

First came Dua Lipa’s Service95 newsletter, full of her recommendations and curated content. Then came the Service95 podcast At Your Service, featuring her interviews with stars, from Trevor Noah to Megan Thee Stallion. Now Dua’s launching the Service95 Book Club so all her fans can read together.

Each month, Book Club members will read a book chosen by Dua, ranging from fiction to memoirs to classics. It starts in June with Douglas Stuart‘s book Shuggie Bain; on June 3, Dua will interview Stuart at Hay Festival, the U.K.’s prestigious literary event, for her podcast.

Shuggie Bain tells the story of Shuggie, a young boy growing up in Glasgow, Scotland, with an alcoholic mother in the 1980s.

In addition to the joint reading experience, Book Club members will be able to access discussion guides, author Q&As, recommended reading outside the Club and features on the books that have impacted artists across multiple industries.

“Reading a book is one of the most profound joys in life,” Dua says in a statement. “The true magic of a great book comes alive with sharing the experience, talking with friends, and swapping recommendations of what to read next. I can’t wait to do that with readers from every corner of the globe through the Service95 Book Club.”

You can sign up at Service95/book-club.