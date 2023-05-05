‘DWTS’ pro Lindsay Arnold and husband welcome baby girl

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold revealed on Thursday, May 4 that she and husband Sam Cusick welcomed their second daughter.

“We are so in love,” Lindsay, captioned a pair of delivery room photos posted to her Instagram. “Mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven. thank you for all the love.”

Earlier in the day, Lindsay, 29, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was having contractions.

The baby’s name was not revealed.

Arnold, 29, announced the pregnancy to E! News last October, following a false positive test two months earlier.

Lindsay and Sam, are also parents to 2-year-old Sage.

Arnold, who left DWTS last year after 10 seasons, told the outlet she hasn’t ruled out a return to the show somewhere down the road.

“I’ll never say never to Dancing with the Stars, it is part of who I am,” she said. “It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”