AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran officially releases Luke Combs duet version of “Life Goes On”

todayMay 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

After they performed it together at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night, Ed Sheeran has officially released his duet version of “Life Goes On” with country superstar Luke Combs.

After the two sang the song — inspired by the death of Ed’s best friend Jamal Edwards — Ed told ACM host Garth Brooks that he’d first heard Luke’s music through a friend, and they ended up meeting in 2018.

“We’ve just been friends for years now,” Ed said, “and it’s been great.” 

The version that’s been officially released is a studio recording of the duet. The original appears on Ed’s new album, Subtract.

Ahead of the ACMs, Ed, who lived in Nashville on and off between 2013 and 2018, said that he would love to “transition to country,” praising the genre’s focus on great songwriting.

Meanwhile, Luke is having his first pop success with his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jelly-and-lainey-keep-it-roll-in:-stream-their-surprise-collab-now
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jelly and Lainey keep it Roll-in: Stream their surprise collab now

If you loved what Lainey Wilson brought to Jelly Roll's "Save Me" on Thursday's ACM Awards, you can relive the moment again and again. The surprise collab is available to stream or download now and will also be on Jelly's new album, Whitsitt Chapel, which comes out June 2. Several days before, you'll have the chance to get to know him a whole lot better, as the new ABC News documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, premieres on […]

todayMay 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%