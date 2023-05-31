Ed Sheeran releases “A Beautiful Game” from ﻿Ted Lasso﻿ soundtrack

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Ed Sheeran/Ted Lasso collab is finally here!

At midnight Wednesday, Ed released his song “A Beautiful Game,” which is included on the soundtrack for the latest season of the award-winning Apple TV+ series.

The song is set to make its appearance during the show’s season 3 finale episode which also airs Wednesday. Is it the end of Ted Lasso? We don’t know for sure, but the song’s lyrics tell a story, not of goodbye, but more of a see you later.

“Though we’ve not reached the end/We should take some time apart/Leave here with no regrets

Knowing we gave our all,” the English artist sings in the first verse. “Oh, I cannot pretend/That this won’t break our hearts/But we will meet again.”

Ed teased the song earlier in the night, sharing a post to Instagram and captioning it, “A Beautiful Game, written and recorded for the final episode of Ted Lasso, out tonight x.”

“A Beautiful Game” is available to stream now.