Ed Sheeran releases “A Beautiful Game” from ﻿Ted Lasso﻿ soundtrack

todayMay 31, 2023

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Ed Sheeran/Ted Lasso collab is finally here!

At midnight Wednesday, Ed released his song “A Beautiful Game,” which is included on the soundtrack for the latest season of the award-winning Apple TV+ series.

The song is set to make its appearance during the show’s season 3 finale episode which also airs Wednesday. Is it the end of Ted Lasso? We don’t know for sure, but the song’s lyrics tell a story, not of goodbye, but more of a see you later. 

“Though we’ve not reached the end/We should take some time apart/Leave here with no regrets

Knowing we gave our all,” the English artist sings in the first verse. “Oh, I cannot pretend/That this won’t break our hearts/But we will meet again.”

Ed teased the song earlier in the night, sharing a post to Instagram and captioning it, “A Beautiful Game, written and recorded for the final episode of Ted Lasso, out tonight x.”

“A Beautiful Game” is available to stream now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

