Ed Sheeran releases ‘Subtract’, credits Taylor Swift with “inspiration” for it

todayMay 5, 2023

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran‘s got a lot to celebrate Friday: Not only did he just emerge victorious in the copyright trial over “Thinking Out Loud,” but his new album, Subtract, is here. Plus, at 11 a.m. ET, Subtract The Visual Album will premiere on YouTube. And his North American tour kicks off on Saturday, May 6, which also his wife, Cherry‘s, birthday.

Subtract is a collaboration with Aaron Dessner from The National, who’s been working with Taylor Swift for the past three years. In fact, Ed gives Taylor credit for the entire project. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Ed says, “She was the inspiration for it. She hooked me up with Aaron.”

While Ed said he was hesitant to work with the same guy Taylor worked with, he says she told him, “I think it’d be really important for you as an artist to do what I did and work with Aaron because this is what it did for me. And I think you and he should work together.”

“So that sort of opened the door to it. And I am incredibly grateful. I’m making some of the most meaningful music to me that I’ve made in a very long time,” Ed notes.

Subtract, which is the final album in the British pop star’s mathematical-themed series, boasts a total of 14 tracks with the deluxe version adding four additional songs. Both include previously released tracks “Eyes Closed” and “Boat.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

