AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran says it’s a “big deal” that his wife, family are featured in “really beautiful” new Disney+ doc

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Ed Sheeran‘s four-part docuseries, The Sum of It All, is now streaming on Disney+. At the series premiere in New York City this week, Ed said the series is “uncomfortable” for him to watch and gives fans a rare glimpse into his family life.

Ed explained the producers approached him with the idea of doing a film “not really to do with your music, but to do with you as a human.” Ed says he gave them “a load of footage” he’d already shot, then told them they could follow him around.

“They’ve made what I think is a really beautiful documentary,” he said of the series. “It’s uncomfortable for me at times to watch, but I think people will connect to it.”

It shows Ed dealing with the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, his pregnant wife’s cancer diagnosis and other challenges, which sent him into a depression.

“I had to put a lot of trust in the filmmakers for this,” Ed said. “I mean, my wife, Cherry, she’s never been interviewed before. She’s never been on screen. So that was, like, a big deal. My parents, as well.”

“[The filmmakers] coming to my home, them sorta being around my family and my children … coming to Jamal’s memorial … I’m usually quite a private person, so it was quite a big deal to sort of open the door,” he added.

But he’s glad he did.

“I feel that the series tackles subjects that everyone goes through, so it’s not like me being, like, ‘I’m a famous person. These are famous problems,'” he says. “I feel like everyone goes through grief, everyone goes through mental health troubles and everyone has sickness in their family.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

willie-nelson’s-induction-to-the-rock-&-roll-hall-of-fame-has-been-a-long-time-coming
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Willie Nelson’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been a long time coming

Katherine Bomboy/NBC Country music's elder statesman Willie Nelson was recently announced as one of 2023's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He follows 2022 member Dolly Parton as the latest country icon to receive this prestigious honor. The recognition has been a long time coming for Willie, who has made an enduring impact on art and society by co-founding Outlaw Country, launching Farm Aid and championing marijuana legalization in the U.S., among other things. "He's somebody who has […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%