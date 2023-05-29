AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Eighth person rescued from partial building collapse in Iowa, no deaths reported

todayMay 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
georgeclerk/Getty Images

(DAVENPORT, Iowa) — An eighth person was rescued overnight from a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, officials said, adding that no one appears to remain missing.

More than a dozen people self-evacuated when the six-story residential and commercial building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said.

“It felt like there was an earthquake, or somebody had rammed a bulldozer into the building,” Linnea Hoover, a building resident and journalist at ABC Davenport affiliate WQAD, told ABC News.

“I can’t describe the shaking. It felt like the ground was going to fall out from under me,” Hoover said.

Seven people were rescued from the site on Sunday and the eighth victim was extracted overnight, officials said Monday morning. That victim is recovering at a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

No deaths have been confirmed and there’s no credible information that anyone is missing, officials said.

Hoover said she saw rubble, smoke and dust in the stairwell as she evacuated the building.

Once outside, she said she saw people running and screaming.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, officials said.

The building remains structurally unsound and not safe for first responders, officials said.

ABC News’ Alex Perez, Andy Fies and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

teen-dies,-another-injured-in-shooting-outside-atlanta-high-school-following-graduation-party:-police
insert_link

National News

Teen dies, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school following graduation party: Police

(ATLANTA) -- A teenager was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an Atlanta high school after a confrontation that began at a graduation party, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said it responded to calls about multiple people shot at 2:27 a.m. near Benjamin E. Mays High School. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said they discovered a 16-year-old who was critically injured. She was transported to the […]

todayMay 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%