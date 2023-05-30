AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Elton John promises “special guests” for Glastonbury show, talks “sporadic” future live plans

todayMay 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Elton John‘s final show on British soil comes June 25, when he’ll rock the U.K.’s prestigious Glastonbury Festival for the very first time — and he says it won’t be the same show fans have been seeing during his Farewell tour.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Elton said it’s the first time he’s been asked to play the gig, noting, “But it’s just come at the right time … this is the most wonderful way to sign off in Great Britain.”

He then teased, “I’ve built a different set list … it’s gonna be much different. I’ve got guests who — I can’t tell you who they are — but it’s gonna be wonderful. I’m really looking forward to it.”

At Elton’s last U.S. show, which took place at Dodger Stadium, he also had special guests —Kiki Dee, Brandi Carlile and Dua Lipa — but presumably, his Glastonbury guests will be different.

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which started way back in 2018, will finally come to an end in July in Stockholm, Sweden. When asked by BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills if he thinks he’ll miss it when it’s all over, Elton laughed, “No way! I do not wanna fly anywhere. I don’t wanna go anywhere. I just wanna be still for a few months, thank you.”  

Elton says after the tour wraps he’ll take a vacation for a few months, then he has no plans. However, he hasn’t ruled out live performances entirely, though they’ll be “sporadic.” 

“I really don’t want to tour again,” Elton, 76, said firmly. “Doing a theater thing for two or three weeks might be appealing, but honestly, that’s in the distant future. I’m not going back to Vegas. If I do anything, it will be here [in England].”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

2023-spring-scac-all-sportsmanship-team
insert_link

Sports News

2023 Spring SCAC All-Sportsmanship Team

KERRVILLE, TX: The Mountaineers closed out the Spring seasons with eight players selected to the 2023 Spring SCAC All-Sportsmanship teams. From announcement made by the SCAC "The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) today announced its 15th annual spring All-Sportsmanship teams. A total of 62 student-athletes were selected to the 2023 squad in the sports of baseball, men's and women's golf, softball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's track and […]

todayMay 30, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Get ready for Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’ EP

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Old Dominion is dropping their new Memory Lane EP on June 23. The eight-track project follows their Memory Lane (Sampler), which arrived in January, and will include the title track, "I Should Have Married You" and three as-yet-unreleased songs: "Some Horses," "Love Drunk and Happy" and "How Good Is That." Old Dominion will continue their […]

todayMay 30, 2023

AD
0%