AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Emma Watson “wasn’t very happy” acting; going back to school for her master’s

todayMay 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Emma Watson hasn’t acted in a movie since 2018’s Oscar-winning Little Women, and to the Financial Times, the Harry Potter franchise veteran revealed why.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest,” says Watson, in a feature about her family’s endeavors in the wine and spirits industry. “I think I felt a bit caged.”

She adds, “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over … It was very difficult to have to be … the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson explains, “I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.'”

To that end, she’s making the foray into directing, cutting her teeth on a campaign for Prada and a music video for a famous star she won’t reveal. “People always told me I should direct and produce, even when I was on Potter,” she says. “Being a director seemed unattainable. I don’t think I had any confidence in that. I know it seems weird. I mean, I grew up on a film set.”

Watson revealed she is returning to school in September to get a master’s in creative writing at Oxford University. That said, she’s not closing the door on being in front of the camera.

“But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing,” she says. “I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to … switch into robot mode anymore.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-says-new-disney+-film-‘the-sum-of-it-all’-is-“a-documentary-on-grief”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran says new Disney+ film ‘The Sum of It All’ is “a documentary on grief”

Ed Sheeran's new documentary, The Sum of It All, is now streaming on Disney+. At its premiere Tuesday night, Ed said, "It isn't a documentary on a musician. I feel like it's a documentary on grief." While the film is ostensibly about Ed making his new album, Subtract, it also deals with Ed's personal struggles, including the death of his best friend and his wife, Cherry's, cancer diagnosis. According to People, Ed said at the premiere […]

todayMay 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%