AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton shares “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” performance from ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’

todayMay 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Eric Clapton has just shared a new track from his upcoming limited edition box set, The Definitive 24 Nights, which drops June 23. The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is treating fans to his reggae-infused performance of the Bob Dylan classic “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

The box set features six hours of music from Clapton’s historic 24-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1991. The set includes 35 never-before-released performances, with Clapton performing with three lineups — a rock band, a blues band or an orchestra conducted by Michael Kamen.

The Definitive 24 Nights will be released in a six-CD or eight-LP set. There will also be standalone versions of each genre — 24 Nights: Rock24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra. All options are available for preorder now.

The new song release coincides with the global premiere of the concert film Eric Clapton Across 24 Nights, featuring 17 performances from the Royal Albert Hall run. It debuts in theaters Wednesday, May 17, with an encore screening on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grand-jury-indicts-bryan-kohberger-in-connection-with-murder-of-four-university-of-idaho-students
insert_link

National News

Grand jury indicts Bryan Kohberger in connection with murder of four University of Idaho students

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury. The multicount indictment includes first-degree murder, the Latah County District Court clerk confirmed to ABC News. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayMay 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%