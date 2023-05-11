AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ex-head of DHS disinformation governance board sues Fox News for defamation

todayMay 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s short-lived disinformation board is suing Fox News for defamation, in the same court where the network just settled its suit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Nina Jankowicz was tapped to lead the Disinformation Governance Board, which was created last spring by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “protect Americans from disinformation that threatens the homeland” — but the board immediately found detractors in the GOP and some leading civil liberties groups over concerns that Jankowicz and the board would be acting as “truth police.”

Jankowicz, a former Wilson Center fellow who had publicly criticized former President Donald Trump, resigned from the board only a month into her tenure, after the DHS shut down the board pending a review. A DHS panel later concluded that there was no need for the board.

Jankowicz’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware state court, alleges that Fox defamed Jankowicz by telling viewers that the board was out to censor the American public, causing Jankowicz to be “doxed, threatened, harassed relentlessly, and even cyberstalked.”

“Fox’s coverage of Jankowicz was neither news nor political commentary; it was cheap, easy entertainment untethered from the facts, designed to make consumers believe that Jankowicz could and would suppress their speech,” the suit says. “Fox chose to lie about Jankowicz deliberately. Its statements were false and calculated to cause harm, and they did.”

The lawsuit alleges that Fox made those statements despite knowing that the Disinformation Governance Board “had no ability to intervene, respond to, or prevent the spread of disinformation. Nor did it have any power or purpose to silence speech or surveil citizens.”

The network has filed papers to have the Jankowicz case moved from Delaware superior court to the Delaware federal court. A Fox spokesperson, when asked for comment, referred ABC News to their legal filing.

Jankowicz’s suit says that over the course of eight months, Fox talked about Jankowicz 300 times. When the board was first announced, says the suit, “70% of Fox’s one-hour segments mentioned Jankowicz or the board, always in inaccurate, melodramatic, and venomous terms.”

“None of Fox’s false claims about Jankowicz were the product of honest mistakes in its reporting,” the lawsuit says. “Rather, Fox intentionally trafficked in malicious falsehoods to pad its profits at the expense of Jankowicz’s safety, reputation, and well-being.”

Jankowicz was subjected to death threats as a result of Fox News’ coverage, the lawsuit says.

The suit names current and former Fox personalities including Jesse Waters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson, among others.

The lawsuit comes three weeks after Fox settled a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting System over accusations that the network knowingly pushed false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor.

Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million and acknowledged “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

california-man-arrested-in-crime-spree-involving-armed-carjacking,-robbery,-hoax-911-call
insert_link

National News

California man arrested in crime spree involving armed carjacking, robbery, hoax 911 call

(FRESNO, Calif.) -- A former Army chaplain was arrested in connection with a California crime spree that involved an armed carjacking, hoax 911 call and bank robbery, authorities said. The string of incidents occurred Tuesday afternoon in Fresno and Madera counties, authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Madera around 12:51 p.m. local time, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said. The victim told deputies he was […]

todayMay 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%