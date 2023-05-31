AD
Extreme releases new ‘Six’ track “Other Side of the Rainbow”

todayMay 31, 2023

Extreme is set to drop their sixth studio album, aptly titled Six, on June 9, and now they’ve just shared another track from the record.

The latest single is “Other Side of the Rainbow,” the fourth song they’ve released from the album, following “Rise,” “Banshee” and “#REBEL.”

“Every once in a while, we’ll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one,” frontman Gary Cherone says. “It’s a universal theme. It’s about restoring someone’s faith in love…we feel that it’s the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody.”

Six is available for preorder now.

Extreme is set to launch a U.S. tour in support of Six beginning August 2 in Portland, Maine. Living Colour will also be on the bill. A complete list of dates can be found at extreme-band.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

