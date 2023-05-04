AD
National News

Family of beloved 39-year-old CDC worker killed in Atlanta mass shooting speaks out

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
(ATLANTA) — The family of 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, who was killed in a mass shooting in an Atlanta medical center waiting room on Wednesday, is speaking out about their profound loss.

“Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the ‘best of the best,'” her family said in a statement. “Loving wife and mother of two, middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter, she was truly our pride and joy.”

“An Emory honors graduate and Georgia State MBA, Amy traveled the world with curiosity and courage,” her family said. “She was driven by compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality, and in her everyday life. Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself. Generous supporter of worthy causes, she was the social conscience of our family.”

St. Pierre worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“She worked every day to save lives of mothers and infants,” Walensky said at a Senate HELP committee hearing on Thursday.

A CDC colleague told ABC News that St. Pierre was fun but also very serious about her work.

“Family oriented — that’s what we both have in common. Family came first,” she added.

St. Pierre’s family said, “She will be missed but never, ever forgotten.”

Four other women were shot in Wednesday’s mass shooting and survived. Court documents identified them as Georgette Whitlow, Lisa Glynn, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.

Hollinger was shot in the face, according to the documents, while Daniel was shot multiple times in the abdomen. Whitlow was shot in the arm and Glynn was shot in the abdomen, the documents stated.

All four of them remain hospitalized.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

ABC News’ Katherine Carroll and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

