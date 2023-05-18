AD
Rev Rock Report

Fans informed of obstructed views for U2’s Las Vegas residency at The Sphere

todayMay 18, 2023

ABC/Michael Yada

Getting tickets to U2’s upcoming residency in Las Vegas hasn’t been easy, and now some folks who were lucky enough to snag tickets are dealing with a bit of disappointment.

According to the Las Vegas-Review Journal, some fans who recently purchased tickets to U2: UV Achtung Baby at The Sphere have been informed that their seats have an obstructed view of the video screens in the state-of-the-art arena. Tickets affected are mostly in the lower level, 100 section, with the views partially obstructed by the overhang of the higher level seats. It is important to note the seats still have a direct view of the actual band. 

The problem, which was reportedly discovered by venue officials ahead of the sale, affects about 800 seats per show, and fans with those tickets have been given the option of getting a refund or switching to different seats in a new section — but they’ll have to switch to a different date.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere at The Venetian is set to kick off September 29 and will consist of 25 shows wrapping December 16. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

