Entertainment News

‘Fast X’ races to number at the box office with $67.5 million opening weekend

todayMay 22, 2023

Universal

Fast X opened in first place at the weekend box office with an estimated $67.5 million domestic gross. However, the 10th film in the Fast and the franchise failed to match the previous installment, 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, which opened with $70 million.

Overseas, Fast X grabbed an estimated $251.39 million, for a global haul of $320 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $32.8 million. Its three-week tally stands at $267 million in North America and $659 million worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took third place with an estimated $9.7 million, bringing its three-week domestic gross to $549 million. It’s now the third-highest-grossing animated movie ever with $1.248 billion, surpassing 2004’s The Incredibles.

Landing in fourth place was Book Club: The Next Chapter, earning an estimated $3 million, bringing its two-week domestic box office haul to $13 million.

Evil Dead Rise rounded out the top five with an estimated $2.3 million. After five weeks it’s grossed $64 million in North America and $140 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Onstage at Gillette Stadium, Taylor Swift says her life “finally makes sense”

TAS Rights Management/Getty Images There have been some big changes in Taylor Swift's life over the past few months, but she says she's doing just fine, thanks very much.  In fact, she's better than fine. Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, fans captured Taylor on social media telling fans, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just […]

todayMay 22, 2023

