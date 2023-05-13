Ferguson files petition for recount of city council election results

Nearly all Uvalde students picked up early by parents from school following gun-related threat
(UVALDE, Texas) -- Over 90% of Uvalde students were picked up early by their parents or guardians from school Friday after a video was discovered circulating social media referencing threats to schools in the area, according to the district. "These threats have caused families in our school district significant discomfort," Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza said in a statement. The posts, which included an individual with a […]