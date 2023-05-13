Ferguson files petition for recount of city council election results

AD

Place 2 city council candidate Barbara Dewell Ferguson has filed a petition requesting a recount of the May 6, 2023 city council election results for Place 2. The recount is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 19.

Ferguson totaled 1,807 votes in the unofficial May 6 election results, eight votes less than Place 2 candidate Jeff Harris’s 1,815 votes. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by Kerr County on Monday, May 15.

The canvassing of the election results scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at the Arcadia Theater will proceed as planned, with Place 1 incumbent councilmember Roman Garcia being sworn in for a second term after Garcia prevailed in his election race against Layng Guerriero.

