Five injured in Denver shooting, with one in critical condition

kali9/Getty Images

(DENVER) — Denver Police Department officials said they’re investigating a shooting that left five people injured, including one critically.

The shooting was reported on East Girard Avenue, a mostly residential street southeast of central Denver, officials said on Twitter Wednesday night.

Four men and a woman were injured, police said. The circumstances behind the shooting and information about the suspect are under investigation, authorities said.

“It is possible that the suspect(s) are among those injured,” police said.