AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Florida to pursue death penalty for suspect in murder of Microsoft executive

todayMay 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jacksonville Beach Police Dept.

(JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.) — Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the man who is accused of masterminding the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, prosecutors said at a court hearing Wednesday.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, the new husband of the victim’s ex-wife, committed the crime for “pecuniary gain” and did so in a “cold calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification,” prosecutors alleged.

Those “aggravating factors” allow Florida to seek capital punishment pursuant to Fernandez Saldana’s first-degree murder charge, prosecutors added.

Under Florida’s new death penalty law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, only eight out of 12 members on a jury would be needed to send Fernandez Saldana to death row. First, he would have to be convicted unanimously by a jury, or plead guilty.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Fernandez Saldana was arrested in March after prosecutors discovered a link between him and Henry Tenon, who was previously charged in the murder of Bridegan.

Fernandez Saldana was Tenon’s landlord, authorities said, and wrote three checks to Tenon, according to his arrest warrant. Authorities also discovered dozens of phone calls between Saldana and Tenon in February 2022, the month of the murder.

Bridegan, 33, a father of four, was driving with his then-2-year-old daughter in Jacksonville Beach when he came upon a tire “purposefully” blocking his path, police said earlier this year. When he stepped out of the car he was “gunned down in cold blood,” police added.

Tenon has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

gwyneth-paltrow-spills-the-tea-about-ben-affleck-and-brad-pitt-in-bed
insert_link

Entertainment News

Gwyneth Paltrow spills the tea about Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt in bed

(NOTE LANGUGE) A slightly hesitant Gwyneth Paltrow spilled the organic chamomile tea regarding her ex lovers Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, and in the end, both guys scored well in the scoring department. Paltrow's interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast dropped on Tuesday, and during a game of "Brad or Ben" the Oscar winner blurted out "Brad" — before realizing a series of questions was coming. Gwyneth admitted […]

todayMay 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%