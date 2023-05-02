AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Foo Fighters announce Brazil show with Garbage and Wet Leg

todayMay 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters have announced a new show in Brazil, and they’re taking some friends along with them.

Dave Grohl and company will headline Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba on September 7, with Garbage and Wet Leg also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit FooFighters.com for more info.

Garbage drummer Butch Vig previously worked with Grohl when he produced Nirvana‘s Nevermind. As for Wet Leg, Grohl just made a surprise appearance during the “Chaise Longue” duo’s weekend two Coachella set.

The Brazil show is part of Foo Fighters’ live comeback following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The group’s first show back is scheduled for May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Foo Fighters are also putting out a new album called But Here We Are, featuring the single “Rescued,” on June 2. It hasn’t yet been announced who’s playing drums on the album or during the tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

woman-arrested-for-allegedly-throwing-wine-at-matt-gaetz
insert_link

National News

Woman arrested for allegedly throwing wine at Matt Gaetz

(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla.) -- A Florida woman was arrested and charged with battery on an elected official after she allegedly threw a glass of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on Saturday in Miramar Beach, Florida. Gaetz was at the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival, according to a police report obtained by ABC News. The woman, identified by police […]

todayMay 2, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Slash featured on upcoming new song with Chris Janson & Dolly Parton

BMLG Records After performing at the CMT Music Awards last month, Slash is returning to the country world. The Guns N' Roses guitarist will be featured on an upcoming song called "21 Forever" with country artist Chris Janson and the legendary Dolly Parton. Janson announced the collaboration in a Facebook post, […]

todayMay 2, 2023

AD
0%