Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters bring out Taylor Hawkins’ son at Boston Calling

todayMay 27, 2023

AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters’ return to the stage continued Friday night as the band headlined Boston Calling, where they got some help from family.

Just like he did at their opening show in New Hampshire earlier in the week, the set included Dave Grohl performing “Cold Day in the Sun,” the In Your Honor track featuring their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals. According to Consequence, he told the crowd, “I tried to do it the other night, and I’m gonna try to do it again,” adding. “And I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family, and I’m gonna do it for Taylor.”

And turns out Taylor’s family was at the show to witness it, with the band bringing out his son Shane Hawkins to get behind the drumkit for the classic tune “I’ll Stick Around.”

And Taylor’s son wasn’t the only Foo offspring at the show. Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl came out to join the band on two songs, “Shame, Shame” and “Rope.” 

As for new drummer Josh Freese, he continues to prove he has the right sense of humor to be a member of the band. At the New Hampshire show he wore a T-shirt that read “Employee of the Month,” while at Boston Calling he donned a tee that read, “Fingers crossed for the new guy.”

Both the New Hampshire show and Boston Calling were the Foos’ first concerts since Hawkins’ death in March of 2022. Their next show is happening May 28 at the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at foofighters.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

