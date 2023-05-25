AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters kick off tour with Taylor Hawkins tribute, release new song “Show Me How”

todayMay 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Following their introduction of new drummer Josh Freese during a concert stream over the weekend, Foo Fighters kicked off their tour Wednesday in Gilford, New Hampshire, their first since the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

According to Setlist.fm, the concert featured renditions of several songs off the upcoming Foos album But Here We Are, including “Rescued” and “Under You,” as well as classics including “Everlong,” “My Hero,” “The Pretender” and “Best of You.”

Dave Grohl also took a moment during the show to remember his late bandmate with a performance of “Cold Day in the Sun,” which was written and sung by Hawkins. Fan-shot footage of the tribute was posted to YouTube by the channel jennifer nardi.

“This is something I never thought I had to do,” Grohl said in introducing the song. “Taylor wrote this song. We used to sing it together. So I’m gonna do it for him tonight.”

“Thank you so much for coming,” the Foos added in a post-show Facebook post. “We’ve missed you.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released another But Here We Are song called “Show Me How.” The track, which features backing vocals by Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl, is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

﻿But Here We Are﻿ is due out June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

person-of-interest-in-murder-arrested-after-televised-pleas-lead-to-tips-from-locals
insert_link

National News

Person of interest in murder arrested after televised pleas lead to tips from locals

(NEW YORK) -- A person of interest in a New York murder, accused of a crime spree as he fled from police, was arrested in South Carolina, thanks partly to local tips and attention from a national crime television show, law enforcement officials said. Michael Charles Burham, 34, was found after an exhaustive weeks-long search that ended after a resident spotted him in their backyard, police said. "He obviously looked […]

todayMay 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%