Foo Fighters kick off tour with Taylor Hawkins tribute, release new song “Show Me How”

Following their introduction of new drummer Josh Freese during a concert stream over the weekend, Foo Fighters kicked off their tour Wednesday in Gilford, New Hampshire, their first since the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

According to Setlist.fm, the concert featured renditions of several songs off the upcoming Foos album But Here We Are, including “Rescued” and “Under You,” as well as classics including “Everlong,” “My Hero,” “The Pretender” and “Best of You.”

Dave Grohl also took a moment during the show to remember his late bandmate with a performance of “Cold Day in the Sun,” which was written and sung by Hawkins. Fan-shot footage of the tribute was posted to YouTube by the channel jennifer nardi.

“This is something I never thought I had to do,” Grohl said in introducing the song. “Taylor wrote this song. We used to sing it together. So I’m gonna do it for him tonight.”

“Thank you so much for coming,” the Foos added in a post-show Facebook post. “We’ve missed you.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have released another But Here We Are song called “Show Me How.” The track, which features backing vocals by Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl, is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

﻿But Here We Are﻿ is due out June 2.