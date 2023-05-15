AD
Foo Fighters tease new song, dropping Wednesday

May 15, 2023

Roswell Records/RCA Records

Foo Fighters are teasing another new song off their upcoming album, But Here We Are.

The unnamed track is set to premiere Wednesday, May 17. In a 25-second clip posted to the Foos’ Facebook Monday, you can hear Dave Grohl sing the lyrics, “I woke up and walked a million miles today/ I’ve been looking up and down for you/ All this time it still feels just like yesterday/ That I walked a million miles with you,” which certainly seems like it could be about late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

But Here We Are, the first Foo Fighters album since Hawkins’ death in March 2022, is due out June 2. It also features the lead single “Rescued,” which just hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Foo Fighters will launch their first tour following Hawkins’ passing May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire. A new drummer has yet to be officially announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

The City of Kerrville has issued an update regarding last weekend's diesel spill along the Guadalupe River, which occurred at a private business roughly 2.5 miles upstream of the city's water treatment plant. Upon notification, the city immediately switched off its surface water treatment plant and turned on its groundwater wells to provide safe potable drinking water until the surface water treatment plant returns to normal. The Texas Commission on […]

todayMay 15, 2023

