AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Former UC Davis student, 21, arrested in deadly stabbings: Police

todayMay 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(DAVIS, Calif.) — A former UC Davis student has been arrested in connection with three stabbings — two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man — in Davis, California, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, was arrested on Thursday for two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a news conference.

He was a UC Davis student until last week, he said.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday afternoon when about 15 people called the authorities, reporting seeing someone near Sycamore Park who matched the suspect description, Pytel said.

When the suspect was stopped by patrol officers, he had “physical evidence” on him that “might be part of the investigation,” and he appeared to be wearing the same clothing described by witnesses at the third attack, Pytel said. Based on an interview, collected physical evidence and his clothing, he was initially arrested for possessing a large knife, Pytel said.

The “brazen” attacks, which all unfolded within one week, left the UC Davis campus and the surrounding college town on edge.

The first attack was on April 27, when David Breaux, a beloved homeless man who was a staple in Davis for over a decade, was stabbed multiple times and killed in the city’s Central Park, according to police. He was found on a park bench where he often slept, police said.

Two days later, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old computer science major, was stabbed to death at Davis’ Sycamore Park, according to the university and police.

Then, on Monday, a woman, Kimberlee Guillory, was stabbed multiple times through her tent at a transient camp, police said. She survived and was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said Thursday that she’s recovering.

There’s no information that Dominguez knew any of the victims, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fda-considers-whether-a-birth-control-pill-could-be-sold-over-the-counter
insert_link

Health News

FDA considers whether a birth control pill could be sold over the counter

(WASHINGTON) -- Angela Maske was a college freshman in Washington, D.C., when she first had trouble getting a prescription for birth control pills. Her Catholic-affiliated university wouldn't prescribe the medication to students as a sexual contraceptive, so Maske spent three months looking for another doctor's appointment. More recently, her telehealth provider stopped servicing her area, sending Maske scrambling to find another provider and a new prescription on short notice while […]

todayMay 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%