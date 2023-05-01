AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ rescued by ABC

todayMay 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jennifer Love Hewitt in “9-1-1″https://digital.abcaudio.com/Fox

ABC has swooped in and rescued a show about rescuers. The hit 9-1-1, which had been canceled by Fox, will run on ABC for the 2023-24 season, the network announced Monday.

The series, which stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Peter Krause, centers on “the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.”

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, noted it’s a “privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family” via 20th Television, which is also owned by ABC’s parent company, Disney.

He added, “9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC.”

Produced by Emmy winners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series ranked as Monday’s top entertainment series and tied as this season’s #1 broadcast drama in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen numbers.

Its spinoff, 9-1-1 Lone Star, was recently renewed by Fox.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

amazon-freevee-looking-for-the-greatest-reality-star-of-all-time-with-‘the-goat’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Amazon Freevee looking for the greatest reality star of all time with ‘The GOAT’

Courtesy of Tommy Garcia for Amazon Freevee Amazon Freevee is looking for the greatest reality star of all time with its new Daniel Tosh-hosted reality competition series The GOAT. The show will pit veterans from the last 25 years of reality shows against each other in "a series of mental, physical, and social challenges." Going head to head will be Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City; […]

todayMay 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%