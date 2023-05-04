AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Garth Brooks reveals what he’s most excited about for the ACM Awards

May 4, 2023

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

With the 2023 ACM Awards just one week away, host Garth Brooks is sharing what he’s most looking forward to.

No, it’s not making his hosting debut. While he’s definitely excited about that, it doesn’t quite top what he’s truly eager to see — a performance by his co-host, Dolly Parton

“I think what I’m most excited about is just … I’m really excited about the final number of the show,” Garth says. The “final number” performance is, of course, Dolly’s world premiere of her highly anticipated rock song, “World on Fire.”

“I can tell you this,” adds Garth, “I don’t think she’ll disappoint. I just love her!”

“World on Fire” will serve as the first preview of Dolly’s debut rock album, Rockstar, which is slated for release later this year.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

