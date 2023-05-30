Gerardo Cardoza Named to ABCA DIII All-Region 2nd Team

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: Gerardo Cardoza, of Schreiner University Baseball, has been selected as a member of the ABCA Division III All-Region 2nd Team.
From ABCA Announcment
“The 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all 10 regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.”
|NCAA Div. III Region 10 All-Region Second Team
|Pos.
|Player
|Cl.
|School
|State
|C
|Gerardo Cardoza
|Sr.
|Schreiner
|TX
|1B
|Jase Jones
|Gr.
|East Texas Baptist
|TX
|2B
|Zach Lafata
|Sr.
|Cal Lutheran
|CA
|2B
|Andrew Thomas
|Sr.
|Pacific University
|OR
|3B
|Jacob Evangelista
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|TX
|3B
|Tyler Quinn
|Sr.
|Pacific University
|OR
|SS
|Ty Yukumoto
|So.
|Pacific University
|OR
|OF
|Will Dembski
|Sr.
|Caltech
|CA
|OF
|Brett Wagner
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|TX
|OF
|Brennen Davis
|So.
|Lewis & Clark
|OR
|OF
|CJ Colyer
|Jr.
|Pacific University
|OR
|OF
|Dane Goodman
|Sr.
|Whittier
|CA
|DH
|Teige Barrett
|Jr.
|Whittier
|CA
|UT
|AJ Anzai
|Jr.
|Chapman
|CA
|UT
|Ben Vogel
|So.
|La Verne
|CA
|P
|Parker Primeaux
|Sr.
|Centenary
|LA
|P
|Henry Chabot
|Fr.
|Chapman
|CA
|P
|Will Clark
|Jr.
|Pacific University
|OR
|P
|Tyler Reiter
|Jr.
|Redlands
|CA
|P
|Jack Martinez
|So.
|Trinity
|TX
To view the full ABCA All-Region announcement (Click Here)
