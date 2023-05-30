Gerardo Cardoza Named to ABCA DIII All-Region 2nd Team

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Gerardo Cardoza, of Schreiner University Baseball, has been selected as a member of the ABCA Division III All-Region 2nd Team.

From ABCA Announcment

“The 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all 10 regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.”

NCAA Div. III Region 10 All-Region Second Team Pos. Player Cl. School State C Gerardo Cardoza Sr. Schreiner TX 1B Jase Jones Gr. East Texas Baptist TX 2B Zach Lafata Sr. Cal Lutheran CA 2B Andrew Thomas Sr. Pacific University OR 3B Jacob Evangelista Jr. East Texas Baptist TX 3B Tyler Quinn Sr. Pacific University OR SS Ty Yukumoto So. Pacific University OR OF Will Dembski Sr. Caltech CA OF Brett Wagner Sr. East Texas Baptist TX OF Brennen Davis So. Lewis & Clark OR OF CJ Colyer Jr. Pacific University OR OF Dane Goodman Sr. Whittier CA DH Teige Barrett Jr. Whittier CA UT AJ Anzai Jr. Chapman CA UT Ben Vogel So. La Verne CA P Parker Primeaux Sr. Centenary LA P Henry Chabot Fr. Chapman CA P Will Clark Jr. Pacific University OR P Tyler Reiter Jr. Redlands CA P Jack Martinez So. Trinity TX

To view the full ABCA All-Region announcement (Click Here)