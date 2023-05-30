AD
Gerardo Cardoza Named to ABCA DIII All-Region 2nd Team

todayMay 30, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: Gerardo Cardoza, of Schreiner University Baseball, has been selected as a member of the ABCA Division III All-Region 2nd Team.

From ABCA Announcment

“The 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. III All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year have been announced in all 10 regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. III All-America Committee.”

NCAA Div. III Region 10 All-Region Second Team
Pos. Player Cl. School State
C Gerardo Cardoza Sr. Schreiner TX
1B Jase Jones Gr. East Texas Baptist TX
2B Zach Lafata Sr. Cal Lutheran CA
2B Andrew Thomas Sr. Pacific University OR
3B Jacob Evangelista Jr. East Texas Baptist TX
3B Tyler Quinn Sr. Pacific University OR
SS Ty Yukumoto So. Pacific University OR
OF Will Dembski Sr. Caltech CA
OF Brett Wagner Sr. East Texas Baptist TX
OF Brennen Davis So. Lewis & Clark OR
OF CJ Colyer Jr. Pacific University OR
OF Dane Goodman Sr. Whittier CA
DH Teige Barrett Jr. Whittier CA
UT AJ Anzai Jr. Chapman CA
UT Ben Vogel So. La Verne CA
P Parker Primeaux Sr. Centenary LA
P Henry Chabot Fr. Chapman CA
P Will Clark Jr. Pacific University OR
P Tyler Reiter Jr. Redlands CA
P Jack Martinez So. Trinity TX

To view the full ABCA All-Region announcement (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

