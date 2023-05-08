AD
Buck Country Music News

Get a glimpse of Chris Janson’s ‘Outlaw Side’ in June

todayMay 8, 2023

Courtesy of BLMG/Harpeth 60

Chris Janson will release his BLMG/Harpeth 60 debut album, The Outlaw Side of Me, on June 16.

From Grammy-winning producer Julian Raymond, the 14-track record is entirely co-written by Chris and will feature collaborations with Brantley GilbertDarius RuckerDolly Parton and Slash.

“From the minute I started this album ’til the minute we finished, I enjoyed every second,” Chris says of his autobiographical collection. “This record encompasses all sides of me: the lover, the party guy, the conservationist, the family man… I love these songs, and I had such a good time making the music. The Outlaw Side of Me is my favorite album to date.”

The Outlaw Side of Me will include its lead single, “All I Need Is You,” as well as the recently released “21 Forever,” for which Chris teamed up with Dolly and Slash. 

Here’s the track list for The Outlaw Side of Me:

“Rowdy Gentle Man”

“Honkytonk Minute”

“Outlaw Side of Me”

“All I Need Is You”

“Hank The Hell Out of The Honkytonk” (featuring Brantley Gilbert)

“Dirt In My Life”

“Tap That”

“Good Folks Goin’ To Work”

“GOAT”

“Get It Right”

“Every Day of the Week” (featuring Darius Rucker)

“21 Forever” (featuring Dolly Parton and Slash)

“Days in the Field”

“21 Forever” (Original Version featuring Slash)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

