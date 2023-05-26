AD
Entertainment News

“Give them one”: Elizabeth Olsen shares advice for actors looking to join the MCU

todayMay 26, 2023

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen has some advice for actors looking to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who portrays Wanda Maximoff and her alter ego Scarlet Witch in the franchise, says that only agreeing to one Marvel project initially can give actors more “creative control.”

“Just give them one,” Olsen said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “That way you have more control over … If you say, ‘Oh my god, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one.”

After, Olsen joked, “Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel.”

Olsen has appeared as Wanda Maximoff in six films, including Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. In 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy for playing the character in the critically acclaimed TV series WandaVision.

Though little is known about when Olsen will return to Scarlet Witch next, she told ScreenRant in March that she would be interested in doing something different with the character.

“We can do anything with her now,” Olsen said. “I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of the story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

