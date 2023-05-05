AD
Mike FM Music News

Go for a walk with Ed Sheeran via new Peloton series

todayMay 5, 2023

ABC/Paula Lobo

How would you like to take a walk with Ed Sheeran and have him tell you about his new music? You can do that now, thanks to Peloton.

One of the fitness app‘s on-demand classes is Outdoor Walks, where instructors guide you through walks you can do anywhere, at anytime. Ed and Peloton have partnered to create original content and music from his new album, Subtract, resulting in “mindful and engaging low-impact walks,” with Ed providing “immersive and intimate storytelling.”

The content is timed to coincide with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. So you’ll hear Ed talking with Peloton instructor Jon Hosking about the mental health struggles he faced while making the album and how he feels about sharing them with the world through his music.

“Movement has become an important part of my overall mental and physical health, especially when I was working on this album,” Ed says in a statement. “Partnering with Peloton on this outdoor walk series has been really cool and I hope you enjoy experiencing Subtract in a unique way.

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the app, which costs $12.99 a month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

