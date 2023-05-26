AD
Buck Country Music News

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” for Brothers Osborne

todayMay 26, 2023

EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne have released a brand new song, “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.”

The groovy, soulful number was penned by the duo’s John and TJ Osborne alongside Lee Miller and Mike Elizondo

“Like that first cigarette/ Like that second shot of whiskey/ Then chase it with regret/ Yeah, the goodbye’s kickin’ in/ Went from feelin’ right/ Just the right amount of tipsy/ To the wishing you were with me/ Yeah, the goodbye’s kickin’ in,” TJ sings in the blues-tinged chorus over smooth bass lines.

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” will be featured on Brothers Osborne’s forthcoming new album. The as-yet-untitled project will also include the previously released “Might As Well Be Me,” “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” and “Nobody’s Nobody,” which serves as the pair’s new single on country radio.

Of the record, the reigning ACM Duo of the Year share, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story. Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them.”

“It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone,” they add. “Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

