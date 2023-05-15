AD
Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes was “jonesing” to get back on the road after the pandemic

todayMay 15, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Gov’t Mule is currently back out on the road on their spring tour, and that’s exactly where frontman Warren Haynes loves to be.

Haynes tells ABC Audio being on the road is where he feels most comfortable.

“Having done it for so long, you know, you get better and better at doing it and at kind of navigating the road life,” Haynes says. But he notes life on the road “is always a challenge.”

What was an even bigger challenge for Haynes was being off the road for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it even harder to get back out there. “Getting back to it is not as easy,” he says. “That was the longest I’ve been off the road probably since I was 15 years old.”

But there were some positives about the downtime, with Haynes saying he “enjoyed the time off” because he got to spend a lot of it with his 11-year-old son.  

“I was also, you know, kind of jonesing to get back on the road at the same time trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he says. “And I spent so much time writing. That was really the saving grace, was being with my son and writing music.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Fans have already gotten to enjoy some of the music he wrote with the 2021 release of Heavy Load Blues. They’ll hear even more when Gov’t Mule releases their new album, Peace…Like A River, on June 16.

In the meantime, fans can catch the band out on the road. They play Macon, Georgia, on May 16. A complete list of tour dates can be found at mule.net

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

