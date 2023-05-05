AD
Buck Country Music News

Grab your Mother’s Day gift at the Opry Shop

todayMay 5, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the Opry Shop is having a sale of 20% off on select products.

The on-sale items include various female country stars’ merchandise, including the Carly Pearce Opry Exclusive 100th Show Retro Face T-shirt, Reba 35th Anniversary Hatch Show Print, Dolly Parton Photo Tote Bag and Ashley McBryde Official Opry Induction Hatch Print.

Additionally, country-centric apparel and accessories such as the Women’s Fringe Cream Denim Jacket and Rhinestone Flower Chain Cowboy Hat are applicable for discount.

Check out with promo code LOVEMAMA to get 20% off.

Treat your mom to some country goodies now at shop.opry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

