AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Graham Nash often wonders why he’s a success

todayMay 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Graham Nash has gone through a lot of loss in the past year, not only with the death of his bandmate David Crosby, but also the death of Crosby-Nash band member David Lindley, and it’s got him thinking about life.

“It really tells me that life is short,” Nash tells Spin magazine. “Your time goes insanely fast, and we must make the correct choices for our lives. … That’s all life is, choices that you make, and you have to make the correct choices to get to be 81 and still rocking.”

Nash, whose new album, Now, comes out Friday, May 19, says he often wonders what he did right when “there are so many people that are much better musicians than I am that are nowhere.” He says when he goes home to Manchester, England, and sees old friends who hate their jobs, it makes him ask himself, “’Why was it me that left and got rewarded by all this, you know, success?’”

He still hasn’t figured out an answer to that question, noting, “I keep asking myself, but I haven’t come up with the answer yet.”

Regardless of why he made it, Nash is thrilled to still be making music and has no plans to slow down. He notes, “I’m very delighted to be 81 years old and still rocking like this. And I hope it goes on for another 20 years. Why not?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harrison-ford-promises-fans-his-last-‘indiana-jones’-movie-will-“knock-their-socks-off”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Harrison Ford promises fans his last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie will “knock their socks off”

Lucasfilm On Thursday, Lucasfilm released a behind-the-scenes peek at Harrison Ford's final adventure as the whip-cracking archeologist Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Oscar-nominated Logan screenwriter and director James Mangold took over duties behind the camera for Steven Spielberg for the final chapter. "We love Indiana Jones because we love movies," Mangold says in the new video as clips from the previous movies play. […]

todayMay 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%