Graham Nash to salute late bandmate David Cosby with archival releases

todayMay 19, 2023

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

After years of estrangement, Graham Nash has said he and his former Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby were approaching reconciliation when Crosby died in January. Now, he’s planning two releases that will celebrate their work together.

According to Billboard, Nash plans to release a compilation of other artists’ songs on which he and Crosby made guest appearances. He also wants to put out a recording from a concert they did in Padua, Italy, in 2011 that he says “knocks me on my a**.”

Nash, whose new album, Now, is out Friday, tells Billboard, “It’s all sad, but I choose to only try to remember the good stuff, the good times we had, the good music that we made, ’cause the rest is just s*****, silly teenage stuff.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is touring a show he calls Sixty Years of Songs and Stories, with West Coast dates set for next month and more North American dates in the fall.

“I just want people to know you can still rock at 81,” Nash says. “I’ve made some fine music in my life, with my fantastic musical partners. And I feel there’s still more of it coming.”

Jim Brown, NFL great and ‘Dirty Dozen’ actor, dead at 87

Jim Brown, one of the most famous pro football players to successfully tackle Hollywood, has died, according to an Instagram post from his wife, Monique. Brown was 87. "He passed away peacefully at our LA home," she noted, adding, "To the world he was an actor, an activist, and a football star. To our family he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken." After a successful […]

todayMay 19, 2023

His shiny machine: Eddie Van Halen’s Porsche is up for auction

John Medina/WireImage If you've got lots of money and are tired of the usual rock 'n' roll memorabilia, listen up. In addition to guitars, the late Eddie Van Halen also loved cars, and one of his favorites is going under the hammer Saturday, May 20, in Indianapolis. Mecum Auctions is selling Eddie's 2016 […]

todayMay 19, 2023

