Uncategorized

Grateful Dead shares peek at this year’s Meet-Up At The Movies concert

todayMay 11, 2023

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Grateful Dead fans are getting their first peek at the band’s upcoming 11th annual Meet-Up At The Movies screening.

This year’s screening highlights the band’s June 22, 1991, concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the first time they ever played the venue. A just-released clip of the concert shows them performing the In The Dark track “Hell in a Bucket.

The concert features the Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keyboards, taking the place of Brent Mydland, who had passed away a year earlier. It features performances of such songs as “Shakedown Street,” “Playing In The Band” and “Terrapin Station.”

This year’s Meet-Up At The Movies will screen in select theaters worldwide on June 22 and 24. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

