‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ steals a second week at #1 with $60.5 million weekend

todayMay 15, 2023

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 topped the box office for a second straight week, earning an estimated $60.5 million. That brings its total domestic take to $213 million and $529 million globally.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie held on to second place with an estimated $13 million weekend at the North American box office. Its six-week domestic tally now stands at $536 million and $2.21 billion worldwide.

Book Club: The Next Chapter opened in third place with an estimated $6.5 million. That’s far behind the 2018 original’s $13.6 million opening, despite the return of Diane KeatonJane FondaCandice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Evil Dead Rise placed fourth with an estimated $3.7 million, for a domestic total of $60.2 million to go along with $6.7 million overseas. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at $131.8 million.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret rounded out the top five with an estimated $2.5 million for a four-week total of $16.5 million in North America.

Ben Affleck‘s action-thriller, Hypnotic, bowed with a weak $2.3 million, sixth-place debut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

