AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Gunman at large after 3 people shot at Seattle casino

todayMay 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — A search was underway Sunday for a gunman who shot three people at a casino in Seattle, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at the Roxbury Lanes Casino in southwest Seattle just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at the casino and bowling alley and upon arrival discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. A hospital official told ABC affiliate station KOMO that the victims are two men and a woman.

Shooting investigation at Roxbury Lanes Casino at the 2800 Block of SW Roxbury Street. KCSO Deputies on scene. Major Crimes Detectives responding.

— King County Sheriff’s Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 28, 2023

The gunman entered the casino and immediately opened fire without warning, police said.

Investigators working to identify the gunman and determine motive for the shooting, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

3 dead, 5 injured as biker gang shootout erupts in Red River, New Mexico

(RED ROCK, N.M.) -- Three people were killed and five others were injured when a shootout erupted between two outlaw biker gangs at the annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico, police said. As tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts converged on the Taos County resort town for the annual event and live music festival, members of the Bandidos and Water Dog biker gangs got into a fight in which multiple rounds of gunfire were traded between the […]

todayMay 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%