AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hear John Oates rework Hall & Oates’ classic “Maneater” as a reggae tune

todayMay 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Weintrob

Back in the early ’80s, John Oates took a trip to Jamaica and started to think that “Maneater,” his smash hit with Daryl Hall, would work pretty well as a reggae tune. Forty years later, he’s made it happen.

Last year, Oates appeared on a podcast hosted by Questlove, the Grammy-winning drummer for The Roots and Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show band, and talked about how he always thought “Maneater” could work as a reggae song. After numerous listeners responded with messages urging him to do it, Oates contacted a producer pal, who organized a recording session in Kingston, Jamaica, with some of reggae’s top musicians.

“I tried to approach the reggae version of ‘Maneater’ as if I was a new artist, as if I was not associated with Hall & Oates in any way,” Oates explains. “I wanted to see if I could reimagine it in a way that would make it fresh again and really work with the vibe of the players who … were in the studio in Jamaica.”

The song and its video are out now.

“Maneater (Reggae Version)” is the fifth standalone single that Oates has recently released, including his covers of Louis Armstrong‘s “What a Wonderful World” and Timmy Thomas‘ “Why Can’t We Live Together.

Oates has tour dates booked from now through September; visit JohnOates.com for a list of dates.

As for Oates’ musical partner Daryl Hall, Friday sees the vinyl release of BeforeAfter, a three-LP compilation of his solo work through 2011. Hall is touring with Todd Rundgren this summer and is also performing on the same bill as Billy Joel at the BST Hyde Park festival in London.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-brandy-clark’s-album-+-jordyn-shellhart’s-‘primrose’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Brandy Clark’s album + Jordyn Shellhart’s ‘Primrose’

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandy Clark has dropped her highly anticipated self-titled album. The 11-song set features a collaboration ("Dear Insecurity") with Brandi Carlile, who produced the record, as well. Country newcomer Jordyn Shellhart has released her debut album, Primrose. Out now via Warner Music Nashville, the 12-track collection includes the standout "Maybe Someday You'll Have A Daughter" and lead song "Who Are You Mad At." Rising artist Payton Smith's new EP, What Colors Your Wild, is out now. Arriving on Combustion Masters, the project features […]

todayMay 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%