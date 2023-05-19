AD
Rev Rock Report

Hear superstar DJ Steve Aoki reimagine The Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun” as a club banger

todayMay 19, 2023

Capitol Records/UMe

Many artists have covered The Beach Boys over the years, but one artist has completely taken the group’s music apart and put it back together again.

Superstar DJ and producer Steve Aoki has remixed the band’s 1964 top five hit “Fun Fun Fun” and turned it into something you’d be more likely to hear in a club at 1 a.m. versus cruising in a car listening to AM radio.

“I’ve been a huge fan of The Beach Boys all of my life. Growing up in California, I heard their music all around me,” says Aoki in a statement.

“The Beach Boys are musical geniuses and visionaries in the world of rock n’ roll. I continue to be inspired by their music to this day. It’s an honor to come together for the ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ remix, and I can’t wait to share it with all of our fans all summer long.”

Aoki shared the remix with fans at one of his recent shows and, according to a press release, “the crowd went wild.”

A statement from The Beach Boys reads, “It’s both gratifying and a whole lot of fun, fun, fun to have Steve Aoki – fun personified – reimagine one of our most enduring crowd-pleasers! As we cruise into summer, Steve (Aoki)’s ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ remix drives like an ace.”

If you prefer the original version, it was recently featured in the trailer for the upcoming movie Barbie.

In honor of their 60th anniversary, The Beach Boys are currently working on a documentary, as well as some other projects.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

