AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Heat, Nuggets both one game away from NBA Finals

todayMay 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are both just one game away from heading to the NBA Finals.

The Heat beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 of the East Finals Sunday night to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets took a 3-0 lead in the West Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 Saturday night.

The Nuggets will have a chance to advance to the Finals on Monday night when they face off against the Lakers in Los Angeles for Game 4.

The Heat will get their shot at advancing on Tuesday during Game 4 in Miami.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

inmate-tunnels-through-wall,-stabs-man-in-neighboring-cell,-prison-officials-say
insert_link

National News

Inmate tunnels through wall, stabs man in neighboring cell, prison officials say

Fulton County Sheriff's Office (NEW YORK) -- Kavian Thomas, a man currently incarcerated at Rice Street jail in Fulton County, Georgia, dug a hole in a shower wall, granting him access to the adjacent cell block, where he allegedly launched an attack on Derondney Russell, on May 17, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Thomas allegedly stabbed Russell multiple times once he tunneled through the wall and into Russell's […]

todayMay 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%