Heat, Nuggets both one game away from NBA Finals

PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are both just one game away from heading to the NBA Finals.

The Heat beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 of the East Finals Sunday night to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets took a 3-0 lead in the West Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 Saturday night.

The Nuggets will have a chance to advance to the Finals on Monday night when they face off against the Lakers in Los Angeles for Game 4.

The Heat will get their shot at advancing on Tuesday during Game 4 in Miami.