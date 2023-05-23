AD
Hoppe leaving City of Kerrville

todayMay 23, 2023

Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe has announced that he will be the new assistant city manager for the City of Frisco, Texas. Hoppe will continue to serve Kerrville through mid-June and will formally begin with Frisco later this summer.

Hoppe joined Kerrville in 2016 as deputy city manager and was appointed as city manager in 2021. While serving Kerrville, Hoppe has worked closely with the city council, city staff, citizens, and community partners to assist with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. Some of those initiatives include the completion and opening of the Kerrville Sports Complex, completion and opening of the Reuse Water Storage facility, and Kerrville’s first Long Range Water Supply Master Plan.

Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner said, “Hoppe’s priorities and vision for the city government has served us well.” Hoppe released a statement which said, “Working together, with an aligned community vision, we have accomplished much over the last seven years.”

The Kerrville City Council will deliberate naming an interim city manager and initiating a city manager search process in the coming weeks.

Written by: Michelle Layton

