Idina does dance: New single and album from “Let It Go” singer is made for the clubs

BMG

Queen Elsa is hitting the club.

Idina Menzel has released a new single, “Move,” as the lead track from her upcoming album, Drama Queen. The whole album is dance music, and she worked with top hitmakers and producers — including CHIC mastermind Nile Rodgers — to craft it.

The “Let It Go” singer says in a statement, “This project is the most fun I’ve ever had writing and recording an album. I want everyone to move and sing with me and embrace their inner Drama Queen.”

“To anyone and everyone who wants to join me in celebration: I’ll meet you on the dance floor or at the stage door or wherever you will have me,” she adds. “This album is for you.”

The singer, actress and Broadway star also says she’s happy that “Move” is being released ahead of Pride Month, explaining that the song is “a celebration of love in all its forms.”

Drama Queen will be out August 18.